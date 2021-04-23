Aberdeen resident dies after contracting Covid-19 as 10 new cases recorded in north-east

An Aberdeen resident has sadly died after contracting Covid-19.

Positive cases in north-east have risen by 10 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Across the same timeframe, case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 255.

The death in Aberdeen is the only recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours of patients who have contracted the virus within the past 28 days.

Of the new cases recorded by NHS Grampian, six were identified in Aberdeen City, with a further three in Aberdeenshire.

Moray has recorded just one new case in the past day after a rise in case numbers in recent days.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,864 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 255 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 224,851 with the new cases representing 1.5% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,647, as one new death was recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 93 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 12 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions and the number in ICU remain at the same level as yesterday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,895,925 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,671,074 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,758,381 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 949,228 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.