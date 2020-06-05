Aberdeen researchers’ work set to take flight

Scientists from Aberdeen University who designed an instrument for use in future space missions are set to send it aboard a balloon flight to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere.

The instrument, named a Particle Counter k-idex Magnetic Anomaly or ‘PACKMAN’, is designed to monitor radiation and atmospheric conditions in space.

But before it can be sent away from Earth, it must take a flight to the stratosphere in a ‘near space test bench’ – essentially a miniature laboratory suspended from a balloon, run by the company B2Space.

PACKMAN has already been deployed in two stratospheric balloon flights from Sweden and Spain ahead of next week’s launch from Spaceport Snowdonia.

A fourth, from Shetland Space Centre, will follow in July.

The instrument was developed with the European Space Agency and built by Aberdeen University’s Planetary Science Group, based at the university’s School of Geosciences.

Professor Javier Martín-Torres, who heads the Planetary Science Group, explained: “We have already flown PACKMAN successfully twice, so we know that it can operate in space.

“Our partnership with B2 Space means we can fly from the UK for the first time, allowing us to obtain a set of measurements at an intermediate latitude that we can analyse and compare with previous results.

“What we are aiming to achieve, through this flight and others, is proof of concept for the use of PACKMAN in space exploration and research – looking further ahead our ultimate ambition is to create a planetary monitoring network of PACKMANs for Earth, Moon and Mars.”