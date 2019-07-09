Aberdeen researchers to work on VR project to help curb ‘fast fashion’

Aberdeen academics will weave future technology with traditional textiles to help curb the rise of “fast fashion”.

A research team from Robert Gordon University are working with Chinese academics to educate consumers using virtual reality headsets.

The project explores how immersive experience and techniques could be used to represent and preserve the history and heritage of traditional fashion and textile products.

Josie Steed, course leader for fashion and textile design at Gray’s School of Art, said: “This project seeks to explore ways to educate the consumer to the sustainability, craftsmanship, heritage and value of traditional fashion and textile products.”

