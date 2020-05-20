Aberdeen researchers to study lockdown impact on arthritis patients

Researchers at Aberdeen University have been awarded more than £50,000 to investigate the impact of lockdown on patients with arthritis and other conditions.

The study will analyse how individuals with long-term musculoskeletal conditions, are affected during the coronavirus crisis.

It will specifically focus on psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis, which is also known as Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Chronic pain conditions including fibromyalgia, will also be investigated.

The charity Versus Arthritis and the British Society for Rheumatology (BSR) are funding the study led by Professor Gary Macfarlane, clinical chair in Epidemiology, which will shed light on the effects of lockdown on people with long-term conditions and on how their health may have been affected.

Around 2,000 patients across the UK with variety of arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions – who have been involved in long-term studies with the University – will be sent questionnaires, with in-depth interviews set up with some of them afterwards.

Professor Macfarlane explained that the lockdown caused by the pandemic presents certain challenges for patients with arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions.

He said: “We know that two key aspects of musculoskeletal health are taking exercise and maintaining good mental health.

“The ability to take exercise is likely to have been restricted while mental health is likely to be affected by the anxiety around the pandemic generally, together with concerns about one’s own health as well as the effects of social isolation.

“Those in work will have experienced big changes in their workplace environment.

Some may be working in essential services in very stressful circumstances, others may have had to adjust to home working, while some may either have been furloughed or

Dr Stephen Simpson, director of research at Versus Arthritis, said: “We’re delighted to support the extension of this work by Professor Macfarlane and colleagues to collect Covid impact data.

“This study will help us better understand the impact lockdown is having for people with musculoskeletal conditions, and allow us to improve healthcare and the management of these conditions.

“It is a great example of how research is adapting to meet the needs of people during the pandemic.”