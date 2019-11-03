Aberdeen researchers to give update on Children of the 1950s study

Researchers are to update the public on a study into the lives of more than 12,000 people born in Aberdeen between 1950 and 1956.

Children of the 1950s shines a light on people born in that period, with the unique study collecting information from childhood such as school tests and family information, through to adulthood, including their current health.

Research fellow Marjorie Johnston and PhD researcher Krzys Adamczyk, will host a free event looking at the results at the Suttie Centre on November 5 from 6.30 to 7.30pm.

It has been organised as part of the Festival of Social Science, which runs from Saturday until November 19, with events being held across the UK, and the evening focusing on health, wealth and happiness.

Dr Johnston said: “I’ve been involved in the project since about 2013. I got involved because I wanted to study the long-term causes of illness.

“This study is unique because there’s data available such as birth records and school records.

“We’re looking at what causes ill health in adults.”

Mr Adamczyk, who first got involved in the study last year, said: “I’m interested in the social activity aspect. Aberdeen is an interesting case – there was a lot of social mobility in the 1970s with the oil industry.”

He added that a current priority for the team is going through a study conducted in the 1980s using the children of the 1950s, about growing up in an oil town, led by Lord Sewell.

Dr Johnston said: “It’s unique in the UK and in Europe. Everyone’s been really interested in being involved. We’re going to take the audience through the story of the study and how the research and funding is being used.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Some research has looked into the impact of nutrition, and also studies health records, and the work involves research into dementia among other things.

The group hopes those who may have lost contact over the years will come forward to be included in the study.

Anyone born in Aberdeen between 1950 and 1956 is likely to be eligible for the study.

People in the category who would like to take part are asked to contact study manager Heather Clark on children1950s@abdn.ac.uk or via phone at 01224 437288.