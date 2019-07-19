Aberdeen researchers take part in study that could save NHS millions

Researchers from an Aberdeen university have helped in a study that could save the NHS £30 million per year.

Results from the TOPKAT study (Total or Partial Knee Arthroplasty Trial), by both Aberdeen and Oxford University have highlighted a cheaper version of a knee replacement.

The research that was published this week highlighted that a partial knee replacements (PKR)are as good as total knee replacements (TKR).

The study, which started in 2010, was persuasive to show that the cheaper PKR should be offered to more people after evidence of patient improvement.

Professor Marion Campbell, co-investigator from the Aberdeen University, said, “The results have been sent to NICE and NHS commissioning bodies will now consider the findings to see how they might adjust or change the delivery of knee replacements in the UK.”