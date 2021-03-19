Researchers from Aberdeen University have suggested new ways to improve the wellbeing of NHS doctors.

Scientists at the university collaborated with four other Scottish medical schools, as well as NHS Education for Scotland, to help medics find ways to cope with stress during the pandemic.

The schools included the universities of Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and St Andrews.

Their research, carried out alongside the Scottish Medical Education Research Consortium, suggested that medics use an interactive app, get access to rest and relaxation spaces, and informal in-person psychological support.

Users of the How Was Your Day app can rate how they feel throughout the day which will help inform constructive changes to future working practices.

Staff are also being encouraged to use the NHS National Wellbeing Hub – a website offering health and wellbeing advice.

Medics are facing increasing workloads due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team reported the findings in the Chief Scientist Office (CSO) Rapid Research in Covid report.

The CSO call was developed to support research at Scotland’s universities, and Aberdeen University received almost £1million to fund research to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Kim Walker, from the Centre for Healthcare Research Education and Innovation (CHERI) in the School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition at the university, was awarded £197,080 of the fund in May 2020.

This was to develop evidence-based interventions to support doctors’ wellbeing and promote resilience during the pandemic and beyond.

The team interviewed and collected diaries from 100 doctors across all 14 regional health boards.

Dr Walker said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has magnified already existing challenges to doctors’ wellbeing and it is extremely important to give the workforce a voice, listen to what they are telling us and, fundamentally take action to address their concerns.

“We know that in supporting wellbeing in doctors, we then, in turn, support patient care so it is vital that we do all we can to listen and act upon what we learn.”

Community and hospital-based specialties were included with interviewees ranging from new graduates to retired doctors who had returned to practise in the pandemic.

The outcomes of the interviews were used to inform key stakeholder expert panels in developing and prioritising interventions.

Five interventions were prioritised for development as a result of the interviews.

Gill Aitken, co-investigator and Programme Director for MSc Clinical Education at Edinburgh University Medical School, added: “It is a privilege to be part of this Scotland-wide research group.

“Our work has addressed the lack of a robust evidence base in this area and is developing and evaluating several ways to support wellbeing in healthcare workers.

“The multidisciplinary nature of the members of the research group has allowed us to develop an innovative, rapid and multi-streamed approach to research this challenging area.”

Dr Anita Laidlaw, co-investigator, from the School of Medicine at the University of St Andrews, said: “We used a theoretically-informed and evidence-based intervention strategy to develop the interventions to support doctors’ wellbeing and resilience during this study.”

Dr Jo Cecil, co-investigator, from the School of Medicine at the University of St Andrews, added: “This research developed a novel framework to facilitate the rapid and rigorous development of complex interventions.

“This was important due to the immediate pressures faced by doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic.”