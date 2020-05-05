Aberdeen researchers say stroke drug could be repurposed to tackle coronavirus

A drug commonly used to treat stroke patients could be repurposed to help fight against the coronavirus, according to Aberdeen University researchers.

The scientists suggest an aerosol version of a clot-busting drug called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) could be a “pragmatic” way to tackle lung injury complications caused by the virus.

A research paper written by Dr Claire Whyte and Dr Nicola Mutch from the university’s Cardiovascular & Diabetes Centre and Honorary Research Fellow, Dr Gael Morrow, highlights how much of an effect the treatment could have.

Similar diseases to Covid-19, including the common flu, can create inflammation which results in deposits of a protein called fibrin which is what blood clots are mainly made of.

Patients with the coronavirus are prone to forming unwanted blood clots which ultimately increases the risk of death.

Currently the advice is to treat these patients with lung complications using medication to prevent them from forming.

However, these medications will not help to breakdown clots that are already there.

In the researcher’s article they propose using tPA as it could be used to target ones that have already formed.

Dr Nicola Mutch said: “Given the urgent time scale of treating severely ill patients and the current burden on the NHS, repurposing of existing therapies, such as tPA, is a pragmatic approach in addressing the lung injury complications associated with Covid-19.”

The paper was also contributed to by researchers at the universities of Oxford and Reading and the Royal Free Hospital, London and can be found here.

