Aberdeen researchers say lockdown best tool against virus – for now

Lockdown will not create enough herd immunity to control and eradicate Covid-19, but is probably the best approach while awaiting a vaccine, according to new research by Aberdeen University.

Physicists estimate that in the specific outbreaks they modelled, only around 8% of the population will have been exposed to the infection which they say will not lead to the levels of herd immunity required.

They say testing is essential to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Francisco J Perez-Reche and Professor Norval Strachan constructed a mathematical model based on tested and untested infectious individuals using data from the early stages of the outbreak in Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and the Hubei province, China.

The team found the predicted percentage of untested individuals, who may be ‘silent carriers’ of the infection was 50% to 80% of the cases in these areas.

They found that Germany was likely to have the lowest percentage of unreported cases.

Dr Perez-Reche said: “In policy terms, our results demonstrate that the current suppression strategies being employed in Germany, Hubei, Italy, Spain and the UK will not facilitate sufficient levels of herd immunity in the population that would control and eventually eradicate the virus.

“This leaves the risk of re-emergence of the virus once suppression strategies are lifted, similar to second waves of infection observed in 1918 influenza epidemics.”

Professor Strachan added: “Unreported cases act as silent carriers and control strategies would need to account for them or be prone to the risk of re-emergence or ineffective suppression of spread.”

Dr Perez-Reche said: “In line with previous suggestions, we suggest that, thorough testing combined with contact tracing, isolation of infected individuals and social distancing can be more effective to suppress Covid-19 spread than severe lockdowns.

“At present, however, lockdowns are probably the most effective way to delay epidemics until more effective pharmaceutical or non-pharmaceutical interventions, ie fast testing, become feasible.”

