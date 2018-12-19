Aberdeen researchers reveal conflicting attitudes to hen harriers

Researchers from Aberdeen University have released a new study into attitudes towards hen harriers.

Teams from Aberdeen University and Bangor University have worked together on the study which has been published in People and Nature.

The birds are still killed illegally on grouse moors, despite being protected since 1952.

Organisations with a connection to field sports or nature conservation were surveyed to find out attitudes towards the birds.

The study highlights conflict between views on management of wildlife.

Professor Steve Redpath, of Aberdeen University, said: “It seems unlikely conservation organisations would be willing to return to the negotiating table unless the illegal killing of hen harriers stops.

“Plans to minimise the impact of harriers on grouse brood management was put forward, but as we see, it is very controversial.”

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses