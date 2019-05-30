Aberdeen researchers make breakthrough on alcohol consumption during pregnancy

North-east researchers have found no amount of alcohol is safe for women to consume while pregnant.

A team of researchers, including experts from Aberdeen University, found those exposed to alcohol in the womb showed altered brain connections which were consistent with impaired cognitive performance.

Prof Celso Grebogi and Prof Lin Gao, from the university’s Institute for Complex Systems and Mathematical Biology (ICSMB), reached the findings using a brain imaging technique called magnetoencephalography.

It records electrical currents which occur in the brain and marks one of the first times researchers have been able to quantify in detail the effects of alcohol exposure on the development of the brain.

Foetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) are one of the leading causes of intellectual disability worldwide.

Prof Grebogi said: “Our study shows there is no safe amount or safe stages during pregnancy for alcohol consumption.

“Furthermore, there is not only loss of connectivity in the brain, but it may result in cognitive impairments such as autism, schizophrenia, dementia.”

Data was collected from FASD patients and a group of 21 healthy volunteers.

Subjects who had been exposed to alcohol were more likely to have issues with the corpus callosum, which connects the halves of the brain.

Prof Lin said: “This work presents major evidence that children exposed to alcohol prenatally are at risk of suffering from impaired cognitive abilities and other factors.

“Our study shows there is no safe amount or safe stages during pregnancy for alcohol consumption.

“We all hope this work inspires other groups to conduct similarly collaborative research on disorders like FASD that benefit from drawing together medical and computational fields.”