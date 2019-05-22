Aberdeen researchers looking for men to take part in heart disease study

Researchers are looking for overweight men to take part in a new study to find ways to reduce the risk of people developing heart disease.

The men will test the benefits of taking a berry extract daily for 12 weeks.

The study is being carried out by the Rowett Institute in conjunction with the university’s Cardiac Research Facility.

Researchers hope to find 36 men, aged between 40 and 75, with a waist circumference of at least 94cm.

Those taking part will need to attend nine morning appointments over a three-month period.

Chief investigator Dr Vanessa Rungapamestry said overweight people with high blood sugar and/or cholesterol levels had an increased risk of heart disease.

Those interested can contact Dr Vanessa Rungapamestry on 01224 438618 or by emailing v.rungapamestry@abdn.ac.uk or research assistant Gail Hempseed at g.hempseed@abdn.ac.uk