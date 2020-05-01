Aberdeen researchers launch bid to create ‘pregnancy-like’ Covid-19 test

Work to develop pregnancy-style tests for Covid-19 is taking place in Aberdeen.

A collaboration between Aberdeen University and city-based firm Elasmogen Limited are looking into the possibility of creating a test that give results in just half an hour.

The project is part of a series of university projects being funded with £5 million from a Scottish Government grant scheme which aims to harness expertise to fight the virus.

Researchers in Aberdeen will utilise drug discovery processes that have proved successful in cancer therapy to create next generation diagnostics which can be carried out at the point of care.

Their ultimate goal is to deliver a pregnancy-like dip test which can deliver results from just a few drops of blood from a finger prick within 30 minutes.

Elasmogen was formed in 2016 and specialises in biologics, biological medicines that are made using proteins or other substances produced by the body.

Company CEO, Dr Caroline Barelle, who is also an honorary research fellow at Aberdeen University, said a new testing regime is required

She said: “Current diagnostic testing for Covid-19, so called RT-PCR for infectious agents, is accurate but complex to perform.

“It requires centralised laboratories, typically takes between four and 24 hours to complete and requires shipment of clinical samples from drive through and other collection centres.

“Point-of-care or bedside tests are urgently needed to accelerate clinical decision-making and reduce the workload of test laboratories.”

Elasmogen usually goes hunting in its drug library for molecules that recognise and neutralise cancer cells.

It will now use this same approach to find molecules that recognise Covid-19 virus and in particular the external “spike” protein we have all become so familiar with.

The Aberdeen company has also developed improvements to natural monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) found in many traditional diagnostic test kits, by increasing the number of binding sites per molecule from the normal two to four.

These so-called Quad X formats increase diagnostic sensitivity by a factor of 10 and so could play an important role in the development of a dip-stick style test for Covid-19.

Professor Andy Porter, Director of the Scottish Biologics Facility at Aberdeen University said: “Elasmogen’s success in therapeutic drug discovery requires the exquisite recognition of a drug target to effect therapy.

“In this project we are using that same ability to specifically recognise a molecular target but instead of a cancer cell it is the spike proteins outside of the Covid-19 virus.

“Working with a range of partners we will then format not for injection of drugs but as a pregnancy type test for diagnosis of viral infection.”