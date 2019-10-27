Aberdeen research links food poverty and risks for people with long-term illnesses

A research study has found that most people using foodbanks and pantries in the north-east were living with three or more debilitating health conditions.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) worked with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) to interview foodbank users.

Food insecurity poses a significant risk to those living with long-term health conditions – as side effects can become stronger with poor diet.

Dr Flora Douglas, a reader from RGU’s school of nursing and midwifery, who is the principal investigator for the study, said: “People’s capability to self-care is being undermined by food insecurity in Scotland.

“Most of our participants reported eating just one meal per day or going for several days without food.

“This food scarcity was commonly associated by the participants as causing low mood or mental health challenges.”