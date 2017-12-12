Aberdeen remains favourite for White Christmas, according to bookies

Aberdeen is still the UK city most likely to have a white Christmas.

Ladbrokes and Coral are both offering odds of 7/4 that snow falls at the city’s airport on Christmas Day.

But hats and scarves have already been well-used as parts of the North-east have already seen temperatures of -11.9C, with more weather warnings in place.

Coral’s John Hill said: “We’ve taken an avalanche of bets on this year being a white Christmas as punters are convinced that everybody’s dream will become a reality with snowfall in mainland UK on Christmas Day.

“We’ve not seen a gamble this early on there being a white Christmas for many years, therefore we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that temperatures don’t continue falling over the next six weeks otherwise it won’t just be Santa handing out presents this Christmas.”

Aberdeen was previously a favourite for a white Christmas in 2014, 2015, 2016, but none of the years saw snow on the day.

For more Christmas news and competitions, visit www.besteverchristmas.co.uk