Aberdeen pet rehoming centre helping vulnerable through crisis

An Aberdeen pet rehoming centre is delivering food supplies to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats in Seaton has invited people who are self-isolating or finding times tough to get in touch if they require any help.

The home initially opened its pet foodbank last year, which is now being used to help the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manager Marie Simpson said: “We’re using the foodbank to help people who are in self-isolation and can’t get to the shops, or are finding it difficult financially.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We’ve been going anywhere that a delivery is required. On Tuesday we were in Rosemount, Kincorth and Torry and we’ve been in Mastrick and Northfield on other days.

“The supplies have all been donated by the public, who have been really good in supporting us over the years, so the foodbank is our way of giving back to the community by helping them out in their time of need.

“We do have days which are quiet, but I think now that things have started to hit home a bit more with people who are self-isolating, they are finding it more difficult to source what they need.”

Anyone interested in using the service should call 01224 483624.

The home is closed to members of the public until further notice due to Covid-19.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.