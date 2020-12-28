Aberdeen regeneration project keen to secure skilled volunteers

A regeneration project which hopes to see an Aberdeen building redeveloped is looking for volunteers.

Save Bon Accord Baths is hoping to secure people who have skills or backgrounds in funding or marketing to help assist the project.

The charity hopes to bring the historic Bon Accord Baths back into use as a community-led resource, and is working on plans to upgrade and repair the space, which has been disused for some time.

A statement online by Save Bon Accord Baths said: “The baths project has made significant and exciting progress over the past year, and we’re currently planning how to progress and move further towards making our long term goals a reality as we move into 2021.

“To help us do this, we’d be keen to hear from anybody with funding or marketing skills/backgrounds who may wish to support us or come on board.

“You’d play a vital role in helping save the baths and contribute to one of the most significant community-led regeneration projects Aberdeen has seen.”

Anyone who has the relevant skills or experience and would like to be involved is asked to email steven@bonaccordbaths.org.uk for more information or an informal discussion.

Save Bon Accord Baths also has an online shop with merchandise based on the baths which can be purchased, with proceeds going into the project.

These include several different prints showing the inside of the baths, a mug and a badge.