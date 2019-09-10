Aberdeen refuse workers waiting decision on new late-night collections

Refuse workers are to find out in the next few weeks whether late-night bin collections are to go ahead.

Changes proposed by Aberdeen City Council included requiring waste collection employees to work until just before 10pm, with additional lights fitted to vehicles and head torches issued to workers.

Concerns were raised by staff over the options, which most controversially would see them working either a 6am start, or a late shift that would end at 9.48pm.

A briefing note seen by the Evening Express earlier this year also revealed that workers would be encouraged to car share if they were working at times when there was no public transport available.

An informal consultation was launched to provide staff with the opportunity to give feedback on the changes.

It is expected that employees will find out whether they will be working with head torches late into the evenings in the next few weeks.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Work is currently ongoing to analyse the results of the consultation and the outcome of this will be communicated to the staff in due course.

“We expect to be able to provide further information to staff within the next two to three weeks.”

The local authority also previously stated that they would consult with environmental health colleagues over noise concerns arising from the refuse vehicles operating late at night.

Concerns were raised by workers that emptying bins at night would be unpopular with the public.

But an FAQ sent to workers said the risk of causing a nuisance from evening collections was “low” due to “limited exposure times”.

Councillor David Cameron, SNP staff governance spokesman, said: “The administration must clarify what exactly they are considering regarding any changes to the working practices for our refuse workers as this will likely be causing a great deal of worry for them.”