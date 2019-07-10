Aberdeen referee has dying wish fulfilled as he gets to watch his finest hour

A popular Aberdeen referee fulfilled his dying wish after getting to watch a DVD of his finest hour.

Robbie Harrold, 80, was diagnosed with lung cancer in March and sadly passed away at Roxburghe House.

The grandfather-of-two became a football referee in his late 20s and was a widely-respected match official of 50 years at the time of his death.

One of his proudest moments was being linesman in the 1980 Scottish League Cup final between Dundee United and Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Another was in April 1977 when Robbie was chosen to officiate a World Cup qualifying match between Romania and Spain in Bucharest.

His wife Kay said: “When he was very poorly, he had asked to see if there was a copy of the full match and the Scottish Football Association managed to get one.

“He loved watching it in hospital and it was incredible how much detail he remembered after all these years.”

Kay and Robbie were both born in the Elgin area and later moved to Bridge of Don.

She was attracted to his “warm smile” when they started courting before getting married at St Columba’s Church in Elgin in 1968.

They have two sons Andrew, 44, and Alasdair, 42, and grandchildren Noah, 3, and Jacob, 11 months.

A keen football player, Robbie took to refereeing in the late 1960s and was still helping others learn to officiate until shortly before his death.

He started his refereeing career in the North Region Juniors before being promoted to a higher category of match official in 1972.

The 1980 League Cup final would be his final match as an official, bowing out on a high.

The following year, Robbie became referee supervisor of the North of Scotland Referees Association.

In that role, Robbie would watch other referees in action and provide them with post-match advice.

Kay said: “He was absolutely meticulous in his record keeping. He would never send his reports off until he was totally satisfied with them and would provide young referees with detailed advice on the phone. He loved his trip to Bucharest.

“It was a big honour to be chosen. It was still a communist country in those days and he and the other officials had to be chaperoned everywhere.”

Robbie retired aged 65 and focused on his family life, football and his other passion – gardening.

Such was his contribution to the Scottish game he was honoured at a special lunch at Hampden Park in 2010 when he was awarded a services to football award.

Aberdeen and District Referees Association Sandy Roy said: “Robbie was a true gentleman who had a real passion for the game, and was always willing to help everyone.

“It is such an awful loss and he shall be missed by many.”