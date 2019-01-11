Two cars crash outside Aberdeen recycling centre

Police Scotland is currently in attendance at a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

The cars collided on Scotstown Road, Bridge of Don, at 9.25 this morning.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries caused by the incident.

Scotstown Road Household Waste and Recycling Centre is now open. — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 11, 2019

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that they were waiting for the vehicles to be recovered.

She also said: “The council will be required to clear the road of some debris.”

