News / Local

Two cars crash outside Aberdeen recycling centre

by Craig Paton
11/01/2019, 10:18 am Updated: 11/01/2019, 12:38 pm
Police Scotland is currently in attendance at a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

The cars collided on Scotstown Road,  Bridge of Don, at 9.25 this morning.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries caused by the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that they were waiting for the vehicles to be recovered.

She also said: “The council will be required to clear the road of some debris.”

