Aberdeen recruitment firm wins award for youth art contest

An Aberdeen recruitment agency has won a prestigious gong for its annual youth art contest.

Aberdeen-based Thorpe Molloy Recruitment was awarded the Social Responsibility Practitioners of the Year at the Institute of Recruitment Professionals’ annual awards ceremony.

The initiative which secured the win for the agency is its art contest – My Future Aspirations.

Launched in 2009, the competition challenges pupils in S1 and S2 to think about their future aspirations, producing a self-portrait which expresses their career hopes for the future.

Amanda McCulloch, managing director of Thorpe Molloy Recruitment, said: “At first glance My Future Aspirations could be assumed to be an art competition exclusively, because it celebrates creative and artistic talent of the region’s young people.

“However, the focus on aspirations touches a highly topical subject – the need for training and skills for young people, providing opportunities for all, irrespective of social background, and caring about our region’s ability to retain its local young talent through rewarding career opportunities,” she explained.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses