Aberdeen ready to respond to any Covid-19 lockdown review

Aberdeen’s council leaders have today said they are ready for this week’s review into the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Scottish Government is set to update the country on the easing of restrictions on Thursday.

Scotland is currently in Phase 3 of lockdown easing, which saw gyms, cinemas and leisure facilities reopened.

Dates for indoor entertainment venues, such as theatres, and outdoor events are still to be confirmed.

Any changes or progress to lockdown easing will be based on the continued suppression of the virus.

However, Scotland has seen a spike in cases in the West of the country, with lockdown measures in the Glasgow area extended, with additional areas now included.

And today, there have been another 176 cases of Covid-19 confirmed, bringing the total for September to more than 1,200.

Council Co-Leader Douglas Lumsden said: “Aberdeen has experienced unprecedented challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, we are a resilient and determined city and by working together we will get through this.

“The Council’s Socio-Economic Rescue Plan for the city ensures we will continue to work in partnership to support local businesses as we move through phases 3 and 4.”

Council Co-Leader Jenny Laing added: “The impact in terms of people’s health and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be underestimated.

“We are committed to playing our part so Aberdeen might emerge from lockdown in a way that protects public health and sustains our local economy.

“I am very proud of our efforts to date and of the role the public has played in helping us move forward as a city.”