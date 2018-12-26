Aberdeen Railway Station revamp plans approved

A revamp of Aberdeen Railway Station is expected to begin in the spring after plans were approved.

Abellio Scotrail Limited applied to Aberdeen City Council earlier this year to add a new glazed upper floor accommodating a relocated passenger lounge.

Other improvements include the creation of a new retail unit in place of the relocated ticket office, upgrading the taxi rank and expanding pedestrian space on the site.

The plans also involve carrying out alterations to the buildings at platform two – currently a storage area. This would see a roof formed below the historic platform canopy and new windows installed to provide accommodation for railway staff.

City planners have approved the application, which they say would enhance the character of the building, with ScotRail confirming it expects to start work in the spring for 12 months.

A spokesman said: “The investment we are making – in the redevelopment of Aberdeen station, Inter7City trains connecting Scotland’s seven cities and the Aberdeen to Inverness improvement programme – means it’s an exciting time for this part of the country.

“This investment will improve the service we offer to our customers and support the local economy. It’s central to our plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.”

Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council supports the proposals but has reservations regarding the removal of granite seating and an external canopy attached to the front of the station building.

Aberdeen Civic Society objected to the removal of the stair access to the station from Guild Street.

In their report, planners said the new retail unit and conversion of the Guild Street pavilion, which is also proposed, would enhance retail options.

They added: “On balance, it is concluded that while Aberdeen Station’s existing special architectural and historic character would in part be affected by some of the proposed interventions, they are driven in part by the need to modernise the building and secure its continued functionality as an efficient transport hub.

“The public benefit to those using Aberdeen Station, in terms of enhanced functionality, would outweigh the above impacts.”