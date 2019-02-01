Aberdeen rail passengers facing disruption during ‘vital’ £9 million works

Passengers are facing six weekends of travel disruption as “vital” £9 million works begin.

Network Rail has announced work will take place between Aberdeen and Dundee, starting on February 10 and being undertaken every Sunday until March 17.

As a result, the line will be shut and passengers will be bussed between stations. Travellers looking to make a journey to Glasgow or Edinburgh from north-east stations will be affected.

The disruption will be an issue on February 10, 17 and 24 and also on March 3, 10 and 17.

As part of the works, Network Rail will be renewing more than 2,500 metres of track at different locations between the two cities, as well as upgrading the level crossings in Carnoustie and Carmont.

Further work will be carried out to remove and replace 8,000 tonnes of ballast – the small stones found under railway tracks – and more than 3,500 new sleepers will be installed on the tracks.

According to Network Rail, the work cannot be done without short-term closures due to the heavy machinery in use.

Rugby fans looking to travel to Scotland’s Six Nations games at Murrayfield should be spared any rail travel chaos because fixtures are due to take place on Saturdays.

Dons fans also should not be affected as the only Sunday game is when Queen of the South play at Pittodrie on February 10.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “The work we are undertaking is vital for the long-term future reliability of the line.

“Our engineers will be working around the clock on each Sunday to complete these complex projects as quickly as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience these works will cause to some passengers, residents and motorists and we are working at weekends, where fewer people are travelling, to limit disruption as much as possible.”