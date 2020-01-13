Aberdeen rail fans get on track with work at signal box

Aberdeen railway enthusiasts have been busy emptying a disused signal box.

Volunteers from the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT) were at the facility at Newtonhill over the weekend to strip it of its contents.

Transport bosses gifted the equipment from the facility to the group and they took advantage of a lack of train services to strip it down ahead of its demolition.

Andrew Meff from FRHT said they have been busy taking out the filing cabinets and lever system that once operated the signals on the north-east line.

He said they plan to use the contents for an exhibition at their base on Polmuir Road in the future.

Mr Meff said: “We have been gifted the contents of the signal box. We dismantled a lever frame which used to control the signals on it.

“Our plan is to set up an exhibition at Ferryhill.

“This is the first weekend we have been in because there were no trains running. Over the next few weeks we hope to move all of the equipment.

“It is good to save these things because it means we can run a good range of exhibitions.”

Members of FRHT were able to access the signal box because there were no services on Sunday due to track renewal works between Aberdeen and Dundee.

This meant they could safely work at the defunct railway facility.

The decommisioning of the Newtonhill signal box is part of a £13.5 million improvement project by Network Rail to increase capacity by bringing in new LED signals and track upgrades.

A new track crossover was installed at Craiginches.

The multi-million-pound infrastructure scheme led to the control of the north-east signalling section being relocated to the city.