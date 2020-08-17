Aberdeen Race for Life runners encouraged to sign up for alternative event after cancellation

Runners who were set to take part in this year’s Aberdeen Race for Life are being encouraged to complete their own fundraising 5K in its place, after the event was cancelled.

Race organisers Cancer Research UK had to stop all 400 of its mass participation events across the country this year due to the Covid-19 crisis, including the 5K and 10K which were due to take place at the Beach Esplanade on June 14.

But now runners are able to sign up free for a “Very 2020 Race for Life”, which will involve a 5K in their nearest green space, either alone or in small, socially distanced groups, on September 26.

Supporters can sign up at raceforlife.org