Aberdeen Race for Life postponed due to coronavirus

A popular Aberdeen charity race has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life Aberdeen was due to take place at the Beach Esplanade on Sunday June 14.

However due to the ongoing pandemic, the organisers have decided to postpone the event.

Participants who have already signed up for the Race for Life will be contacted directly by the charity.

It is unclear when the event could be rescheduled for but a decision will be announced as soon as possible.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we are listening to the advice and guidance of the Scottish and the UK Governments carefully.

“While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need during unprecedented times, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on Cancer Research UK’s fundraising.

“We have urgently reviewed our events, including Race for Life. As the safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff across the hundreds of Race for Life events due to take place in 2020 is incredibly important we have made the decision to postpone the events scheduled in May, June and July including Race for Life Aberdeen this June. We will aim to deliver as many events as possible later in the year.

“We know this will be a huge disappointment to our supporters, but I’m sure they will understand. We’ll be in touch with everyone who has signed up as soon as possible to let them know next steps.

“Since it began, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue.”