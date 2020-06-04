Aberdeen Race for Life event cancelled

An upcoming Aberdeen charity race event has been cancelled.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life event was originally planned for June 14, however will no longer go ahead.

Participants will be contacted directly by the charity.

The charity has decided to withdraw all 400 Race for Life events across the UK this year due to the restrictions on mass gatherings, including both the Race for Life 5k and 10k.

Cancer Research UK has encouraged people to take part in a Race for Life at home instead.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We remain tirelessly committed to making progress for people affected by cancer but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital. We simply will not be able to continue funding our life-saving work without it.

“Since it began in 1994, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue.

“We know Race for Life is such a treasured part of the UK’s events calendar and it is with a heavy heart that for the first time in 27 years we have to announce that it won’t be taking place. The safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff is however essential.

“We hope the Race for Life event series will be back bigger and stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime, we’d love to invite as many people as possible to join us by taking part in Race for Life at Home in these challenging times.”

