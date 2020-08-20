Aberdeen quarry plans rejected by councillors

Plans to turn an Aberdeen quarry into an aggregate recycling facility have been rejected by councillors.

The city council’s planning development management committee met to discuss the proposals, which would have seen Tyrebagger Quarry transformed.

RJM Architectural Design submitted the plans on behalf of North East Soil and Stone, which had hoped to develop a recycling centre for construction waste at the site.

It would also have included the installation of a wash pod and generator, with developers stating it would contribute to the quarry being reused, with water in it being utilised.

The agents for the application also said that its clients had recognised a need for an aggregate recycling facility within the north-east.

However, council officials urged members of the committee to turn down the application, believing it not to be “essential”.

In a report outlining their decision to recommend the development for refusal, planners said: “The proposed development is not considered to be essential for the purposes of agriculture; woodland and forestry; recreational uses compatible with an agricultural or natural setting; mineral extraction/quarry restoration or landscape renewal.

“The proposal is therefore contrary to Policy NE2 (Green Belt) of the Aberdeen Local Development Plan and Policy NE1 (Green Belt) of the Proposed Aberdeen Local Development Plan.”