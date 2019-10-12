Aberdeen pupils work with councillor to plant bulbs in community

An Aberdeen councillor has continued to work with children to brighten up their community.

Councillor Bill Cormie, who represents the Rosemount and Mid Stocket ward, was out planting bulbs in the new bible garden at Mid Stocket Church with pupils from Mile End School, Gilcomstoun School and Skene Square School.

For the first time, residents from sheltered housing in the area also helped out.

The project has been ongoing for the last 12 years, and two years ago, reached the 100,000-bulb mark.

Mr Cormie said: “Once again, I am pleased that this project has seen great interest this year in the Mid Stocket and Rosemount community from the school children and now with sheltered housing residents as well.”