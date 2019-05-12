Aberdeen pupils visited by Tour Series mascot ahead of race

Aberdeen pupils have teamed up with the mascot of the Tour Series ahead of the race taking place next week.

The city will host the OVO Energy Tour Series on May 16.

The cycling showpiece will see riders test themselves on circuits of a 1.3km course in the city centre, starting and finishing on Broad Street.

Event mascot ToBi has been on a whistlestop tour taking in six schools.

ToBi and the team from Aberdeen City Council gave pupils an insight into the road race.

They also picked 20 junior mascots to represent elite teams on the day, with pupils from Stoneywood, Hazlehead, Bramble Brae, Mile End, Gilcomstoun and Skene Square selected to take part this year.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “We’re looking forward to another fantastic day of competition and it’s wonderful to have local pupils getting involved – with many more in the crowd to cheer on the riders in the elite and amateur categories and talented young competitors in the youth races.”