Aberdeen pupils to perform in Barnardo’s Christmas Concert

Pupils at an Aberdeen school are fine-tuning their singing voices in preparation for the annual Barnardo’s Christmas Concert.

Traditionally, the charity hosts an annual concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s concert will be held virtually and will be broadcast live to audiences across the UK.

St Margaret’s School for Girls is the only Scottish school taking part in the musical extravaganza, with a performance of “Away in a Manger” by the girls in the junior school. The singers will be accompanied by musicians from both the junior and senior schools.

Headteacher Anna Tomlinson said the event taking place tomorrow, promised to be “joyful and uplifting” as the festive season approaches.

She said: “The past few months have been exceptionally hard for everyone, not least the children and their families supported by Barnardo’s.

“Everyone at St Margaret’s is very much looking forward to being part of one of the charity’s biggest fundraising events, and helping to spread some Christmas cheer across the country.”

Barnardo’s event manager for Scotland Jordyn Armstrong is responsible for fundraising for the work the charity does with children and young adults in Aberdeen.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted that St Margaret’s will be taking part in our Kidsmas Live event.

“With many fundraising events cancelled this year, we are relying on virtual alternatives to generate much-needed funds, which will allow us to continue our vital work with children, young people and their families across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, as well as the rest of the country.

“For many people, Christmas is a time for family, fun and presents, but for vulnerable children across the country, this time of year is just as challenging as any other.

“This is why we need to come together, spread a little sparkle and raise as much money as we can to support those who need us most.”

The virtual event is free to join. There will be opportunities to win prizes, sing seasonal favourites together, and hear about Barnardo’s work, all from the comfort of your own home.

Further information and details of how to register can be found by visiting www.barnardos.org.uk/kidsmas/live