Aberdeen pupils to take part in construction education project

North-east school pupils are being given the chance to take part in a construction initiative which will show the range of careers available to them.

The scheme is being run by Grampian Construction Training (GCT) and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), who are working with several partners to launch a series of construction, engineering and building services challenges, to highlight the careers in the sector to second-year pupils in the north-east.

The Build Your Future challenge is aimed at working with youngsters as they decide which subjects to take for the first time, and think about where these choices might lead them.

Every secondary school in Aberdeen City and Shire will be invited to submit a team of 10 pupils to take part.

Jim Buchan, chairman of Grampian Construction Training, said: “Grampian Construction Training Ltd (GCT) is committed to improving and increasing training within the industry and works closely with industry to identify individual and group training needs and produce bespoke training programmes.

“The group is committed to joining forces to make training viable and working in partnership with colleges, universities and training providers to develop future training and promoting new training initiatives for the industry.”

Michelle Forth, chairwoman of Aberdeen Association of Construction Professionals, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this new incentive to the north-east.”