Aberdeen pupils to programme life-size robot for science centre

by Reporter
16/02/2020, 7:30 pm
Maja Kildedal, head of innovation & improvement for Equinor UK and Ireland, and Bryan Snelling, CEO of Aberdeen Science Centre with pupils from the winning schools, Fergus Skolnik, Rowan Cuthill and Erin Macleod
Pupils have been selected to programme a life-size robot due to be unveiled at Aberdeen Science Centre when it reopens in the summer.

Children from Cults Primary, Gilcomstoun and Methlick schools have been chosen to provide customised content for the robot, named RoboThespian.

It is part of a competition run by ASC and sponsored by Equinor.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “We’d like to thank all the teachers and pupils who took part in this exciting competition.”

