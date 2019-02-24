Aberdeen pupils to feature in finals of robotics competition

An Aberdeen school is to compete in the finals of a national robotics competition.

Four pupils from Tullos Primary are due to head to England this summer to take part in the VEX IQ Robotics challenge after winning the Scottish heat.

To book their place in the final, the youngsters designed and built a robot which had to complete multiple tasks.

Students Niamh Hague, Kaeden McKeon, Kiril Zabyvajev, Denis Abramov and Brooke Flood, with their science teacher, Rory Holwerda, beat eight other school teams during the heats at Robert Gordon’s College.

The national competition – featuring more than 60 teams of primary and secondary schools – will take place in Telford on March 3 and 4.

The school was able to fund its efforts due to sponsorship from Tullos-based i-Tech Services’ product division.

Councillor John Wheeler, education convener, added: “This is fabulous news. Thanks to i-Tech Services’ generosity, I’m sure the boys and girls in the Tullos school team will do their school proud in the UK finals next month.

“Good luck to the team and – fingers crossed – they will repeat the success they enjoyed in the Scottish heat.”