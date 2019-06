Around 100 pupils from 12 north-east schools have taken part in an event dedicated to the memory of Anne Frank.

The 2019 GREC Anne Frank Awards, organised by Grampian Regional Equality Council, was held at Cineworld in Union Square.

A range of presentations were made at the event with the topics including projects directly inspired by the young writer’s diary.

Dave Black, general manager of GREC, said the event was an “excellent way” to highlight the importance of learning about the past.