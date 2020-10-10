Aberdeen pupils show off artistic talent as part of charity lighthouse trail

Pupils at an Aberdeen school have been showing off their artistic side as part of a charity lighthouse trail.

Youngsters at Quarryhill Primary in Mastrick have been designing a multi-coloured lighthouse as part of the Light the North project.

The initiative is being held in aid of CLAN Cancer Support, which supports people living with cancer in the north-east and beyond.

It will see a number of large lighthouse sculptures placed in locations along the coast, forming a trail in the communities CLAN serves.

But as part of an education programme running alongside the trail, small versions of the sculptures are being decorated by school children.

And Laura McCormick, who teaches the P4/5 class at Quarryhill, made sure her group of youngsters got involved.

The class have been creating a “patchwork” design, with each pupil given a space on the lighthouse to show off their creative talents.

They have been basing their work around two themes: positivity and the sea.

Miss McCormick said: “The work of CLAN ties in with our message about keeping positive. When we came back for term the emphasis was very much about keeping happy.

“It echoes what we are doing in school which is why it’s so good to be part of the Light the North project.

“Our inspiration is looking at the Aberdeen lighthouse at Girdleness. We are using block colours of that, and the actual statue is being divided up into areas so each pupil will design a section of the remaining parts.

“Some of the children have been inspired by the sea, sea creatures, fish and boats. We asked them to think about things we have in Aberdeen.

“Others went down the route of staying positive and things that make us happy. That’s something we’ve talked a lot about as a class because of Covid-19. A few of them based it on their own interests.

“It’s basically going to be like a patchwork quilt.”

As well as doing their bit for Light the North, which is being supported by Evening Express publisher DC Thomson Media, the pupils at Quarryhill have also been learning about the role of lighthouses in keeping ships and sailors safe.

Miss McCormick added: “The children have also been learning about what lighthouses are, what they do and why they were invented, and the job of what a lighthouse keeper does.

“We have created our own models and the children will be making circuits so they actually work. As well as the artistic side of it, there is also a real historical aspect – particularly in the local area.

“They are a very eager bunch and they have really enjoyed learning about lighthouses and deciding what their own will look like.”