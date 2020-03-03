Show Links
Aberdeen pupils put on Shakespeare play

by David Walker
03/03/2020, 7:31 am
Albyn School pupils Ailsa McCleave and Niamh Hague in As You Like It. Picture by Paul Glendell
Pupils from an Aberdeen school put on a special Shakespearean play.

Twenty-five children from Albyn School became performers as they turned their hand to William Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

Parents, pupils and friends of the school were treated to a few evenings of royalty, love and nature with a touch of hilarity.

The performances took place last Thursday and Friday, with the cast working on the play for the last two terms with help from a combat specialist.

They were directed by head of drama Jane Williams, who said: “I am very proud of the cast and all those who helped us to create a wonderfully youthful and energetic production of one of Shakespeare’s wittiest plays.”

