Aberdeen pupils on song for new bid to tackle loneliness

A city school held a fundraising Christmas concert to help make money for a new initiative being launched to curb loneliness in the community.

Lochside Academy put on a festive extravaganza for an audience of nursing home residents from around the area.

It formed part of a new project called Torry Together which aims to link the older generation with the pupils at nearby schools.

This is being done to curb loneliness and isolation among care home residents and is part of the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership’s efforts to combat these problems.

Money raised by the concert, raffle and bake sale will go towards buying technology such as Smart TVs, tablets and speakers to help them.

Children have visited Torry Care Home to talk to the residents and will be doing so again in the new year.

S3 pupil at Lochside Academy, Jamie Rennie, 14, was looking forward to socialising more with the older generation.

He said: “I think it is good to get everyone involved with the school as it is such a new school, so this is one of our first major events.

“It’s good to meet people we wouldn’t normally socialise with.”

Torry Care Home manager Nadine Garcia also praised the initiative.

She said: “This is all the residents getting to know the community and is our first time we have visited Lochside Academy.

“It is a great experience for both the students and the residents and hopefully more activities will come in the future to get them out and about.”