Aberdeen pupils land supermarket deal to help tackle food poverty

Aberdeen pupils have landed a deal with a major supermarket to tackle food poverty.

Dyce Academy has finalised an agreement with a national charity on a project that will support disadvantaged pupils.

The project will see surplus Asda food products donated to the school and delivered through its daily Breakfast Club.

The goods received will also support a number of pupil-run charitable enterprise projects.

Kathleen Semple, of charity Fareshare Go, visited the school earlier this week to finalise the agreement and said that the charity and Asda are “delighted to be launching this partnership with Dyce Academy” that is envisaged will also help build positive community relationships while making significant savings in school expenditure.

Ruairidh MacDonald, principal teacher of inclusion at Dyce Academy, said: “This project will allow our team to offer a fantastic level of pastoral support for our communities most vulnerable youngsters whilst cutting waste, educating about sustainability and building better community relationships.”

Councillor John Wheeler, educational operational delivery convener, welcomed the initiative.

He said: “I’m delighted to see the great partnership work with Dyce Academy and Asda in addressing food poverty.

“This complements the work Aberdeen City Council has been doing to tackle this issue.”