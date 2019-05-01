Aberdeen pupils join police speeding crackdown

Pupils at an Aberdeen school have played their part in improving road safety as part of a police initiative.

Youngsters from Woodside Primary were joined by officers to monitor the speed of drivers on Clifton Road.

During the six-week campaign, pupils have become Junior Road Safety Officers.

Head teacher Alison Cook said: “Our Junior Road Safety Officers are looking forward to working in partnership with Police Scotland over the coming weeks. We are keen to help improve road safety around Woodside School and see this as a very important project.

“We are delighted the children have been asked to take part and hope their involvement will highlight to any driver they need to pay attention to their speed.”

Sergeant Richard Roach of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team said: “Road safety is a significant concern for parents in many schools and Police Scotland is fully committed to reducing incidents on our roads and works in partnership with schools to support this agenda.”