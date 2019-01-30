Aberdeen pupils invited to business breakfast for look at future careers

Pupils at an Aberdeen primary school were treated to a business breakfast to give them a glimpse at possible future careers.

Bramble Brae in Northfield invited 15 different companies from across the city to visit the school and connect with pupils.

The youngsters were given the chance to speak to people from a diverse range of firms, including lawyers, a kiltmaker and the NHS.

The event was organised by Chris Dunhill, the business and community ambassador for the school.

She said: “The pupils had a wonderful time running the event.

“They have learned about so many different opportunities in the world of work where they can use the skills they are developing at school.

“We are so grateful for the support we get throughout the year from all those who visit to enrich the curriculum and broaden the pupils’ horizons.”

The event, which was catered with a continental-style breakfast by the Hallmark Hotel in Dyce and fresh fruit from food bank CFINE, also gave former pupils the chance to return to their old school.

One past attendee is David Main, 50, who is a director at kiltmakers Millsom and Main.

He said: “I used to go here when it was an infant school so I must have been maybe six or seven when I came here.

“I was really happy to come back and be able to speak to the children.

“We just spent some time engaging with the kids, and giving them some idea of the future.

“It was good to see so many different areas of work being represented.”

David said that the kids were engaged in the discussions that were going on.

He said: “I think we got through to them, but then again you never really can tell with kids.

“The major thing I wanted to get across was that if you work hard, then you get ahead in life.”

David even kitted out two of the children in his kilts, so they could act as the welcoming committee for the visitors.

Ross Gardiner, 27, a trainee solicitor at law firm Brodies LLP on Union Grove, was also on hand to talk through the legal profession with the pupils.

He said: “It was really good. It’s very different to what I usually do.

“I was just trying to explain the type of things we do at Brodies and a little about working in the legal profession.

“One of the girls I was speaking to did suggest she would be interested in a career as a solicitor which was really nice.

“This is something I never got when I was at school and it would have been fantastic if I did.”