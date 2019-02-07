Aberdeen pupils interview former French president Francois Hollande over Skype

Pupils at an Aberdeen school interviewed a former French president as part of a project about the First World War.

Former French President Francois Hollande was interviewed over Skype as part of the Albyn School’s project about fraternisation and memories during the war.

The pupils also interviewed Scottish actor Gary Lewis on an internet call, about his role in Joyeux Noël, which told of the war’s Christmas truce.

It was organised by the city’s Total French School teacher Victor Richert.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

One of the pupils involved in the initiative said: “We are honoured President Hollande took the time to speak to us about our fraternisation project.

“We are very thankful and learned so much.”

The students will also be working on a live radio programme as part of the scheme, which will take place on May 7.