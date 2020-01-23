Aberdeen pupils get to be Heroes of Tomorrow at festival

Hundreds of north-east school pupils have been learning about careers in the energy industry.

The Heroes of Tomorrow event is organised by TechFest in partnership with Equinor.

Around 400 S1 and S2 pupils were at the two-day workshop at Robert Gordon University, which gives an insight into the use of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) in the sector.

Arne Gurtner, Equinor’s senior vice-president of UK and Ireland offshore, said: “Equinor seeks to inspire young peoples’ interest in Stem subjects, the energy industry and the important role we play in its transformation through our use of innovation and digital technologies.

“Supporting the next generation of scientists and engineers is key to providing energy in a sustainable way.

“We are proud to inspire the young people of today… to improve the world in which we live.”