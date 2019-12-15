Aberdeen pupils enter Gaelic film competition

Pupils at an Aberdeen school have created a Gaelic film as part of a national film competition.

The group from Hazlehead Academy got involved after seeing a poster for the contest, and their Gaelic teacher got in touch with FilmG to arrange a session.

A workshop was then carried out with the pupils, who worked with the support of Midas Media to film a five-minute short film.

Their film focuses on a boy who takes to the boxing ring and sees big changes.

FilmG project manager Eilidh Rankin said: “The FilmG Workshops programme is a fantastic opportunity for high school pupils to get their teeth into a project and to speak Gaelic outwith the formal classroom environment. We encourage pupils to use their individual talents within the team; with room for everyone to shine.”