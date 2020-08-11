Aberdeen pupils encouraged to get creative on returning to school

Pupils of two Aberdeen-based primary schools are being encouraged to showcase their creative talents on their return to school tomorrow.

Youngsters at Walker Road School and Tullos Primary School, on Girdleness Road, have been asked by members of the local community to create a series of banners to be showcased on the railings of both venues.

To celebrate the reopening of the two facilities, the ‘back to school’ banners can include anything from colourful drawings, sketches and paintings, to positive messages, poems and text.

The idea was thought up to show appreciation to the teachers working at both schools, and thank them for their ongoing efforts over the course of the pandemic.

The banners must be produced and laminated by Sunday August 17.

To send in a copy of a banner or find out more information on the initiative, message the Spread The Cheer, Torry Facebook page.