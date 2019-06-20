Aberdeen pupil’s design chosen for Armed Forces Day Parade flag

An Aberdeen schoolgirl’s design has been chosen to help Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Around 2,000 flags will be handed out to the public during the parade on June 29.

The march, which will include massed pipes and drums and vintage WWII military vehicles, begins at 11am at Albyn Place and then heads down Union Street to the Castlegate.

Seven-year-old Kitty Fraser, a primary three pupil at Kirkhill Primary School, had her design for one side of the flags chosen as part of an Aberdeen City Council-run competition.

Prizes were also awarded to Aleksandra Wieczorek, also from Kirkhill Primary School, and Tanish Kirodian of Robert Gordon’s College. All prize winners received a family pass to the Gordon Highlanders Museum and Hobbycraft vouchers.

The 47th Aberdeen Girl Guides will be on hand to give out the flags to the public during the celebration.

As the parade passes the Town House, the Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, in his role of Lord-Lieutenant, will take the salute along with top military personnel.

He said: “It was fantastic to present Kitty with her prize for winning the design a flag competition, and Kirkhill School set a high president for celebrating our Armed Forces as they waved their classmates flag with pride.”