Aberdeen pupils create models to showcase Union Terrace Garden plans

Youngsters have been sharing their vision of Aberdeen’s city centre as part of a project to mark the start of the Union Terrace Gardens revamp.

Contractors Balfour Beatty moved on site last month to begin the long-awaited transformation of the park, which will see walkways, new pavilions, event space and play facilities created in the Victorian park.

Third-year pupils at Harlaw Academy were asked to build models representing new elements of the park as part of a project led by the contractor.

Over the course of four sessions, five teams of eight pupils worked to complete two challenges, after first learning about the redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens which has been designed by award-winning team LDA Design.

The first task saw pupils build a small-scale model of the Burns Pavilion using materials such as balsa wood, foam boards and card. Pupils were also asked to craft a feature they would wish to see included in the community garden space.

Groups presented their work to a judging panel, including Councillor Marie Boulton.

She said: “In bringing forward plans for Union Terrace Gardens, the council and LDA Design listened to the views of the school pupils so it was fantastic to discover that the enthusiasm of our youngsters is continuing to grow now the project is under way.

“We were hugely impressed by all the groups. From the detailing of the pavilions to the inventiveness of their own designs for the community garden, it’s clear that the next generation is ready to make Union Terrace Gardens their own.”

Pupils’ ideas included using solar power for the pavilion and offering a Japanese garden as a place where visitors could “chill”.

The winning team – whose members received certificates and water bottles – proposed combining eating and event space in the pavilion and adding a yellow brick road.

Team member Ellie MacGillivray said: “We wanted to create a space to make people, old and young, feel happy.

“We were going to have a pebble path but decided to make a yellow brick road with lines from fairy tale books on the bricks to bring back memories.”

Part of the goal of the project was to encourage youngsters to develop new skills and consider potential career paths.

Steve Petrie, Balfour Beatty business improvement lead, said the “tremendous initiative” has allowed the young people involved to use problem-solving, teamwork, collaboration and imagination skills.

He added: “These qualities are critical in the future workforce and I am really impressed by the quality and depth of engagement and outcomes this project has delivered. I hope we have created some engineers of the future as a result.”

The exercise is due to be repeated with pupils from Aberdeen Grammar School.