Aberdeen pupils create 3D replica of VSA’s planned £3.2m mental wellbeing facility

Pupils from an Aberdeen school have put their expertise to the test to build a 3D replica of a new state-of-the-art mental wellbeing facility.

Albyn School has thrown its support behind VSA’s Changing Lives Campaign – an appeal to build the £3.2 million facility on the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street.

The team at VSA scanned plans of the building concept which were given to the staff and students. Using specialist software Techsoft 2D, the pupils were able to piece together what the facility would look like by making the structure of the building.

First, a card model was produced using the school’s laser engraver. Students decided to use 3mm Plywood for the main structure.

The platform base was made from foam card and the exterior parts from black acrylic.

To finish, the students added windows, pom-pom bushes and the car park to give a realistic representation of the new building.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

John Blunsdon, deputy head of Albyn School, said: “Supporting VSA was an easy decision for Albyn School.

“Mental health among our young people in Scotland is the biggest challenge that any school faces today in the 21st Century, with one in three children having experienced a mental health problem by the time they are 16. The services that VSA offer are vital for young people and the wider community as they move beyond school.”

This project highlighted the school and its departments vision of showing how technology can be a valuable asset to the broader community.

VSA’s director of external relations Jennifer Mitchell said: “We’re delighted to have the support of the staff and students of Albyn School. The model looks fantastic and will help our supporters to visualise how our new facility will look once it has been completed.

“Albyn staff and students have been terrific advocates for our campaign thus far, and we can’t thank them enough for helping VSA to raise awareness and funds for mental wellbeing in Aberdeen.”

The campaign, which is being backed by the Evening Express, has already raised £2.1 million.