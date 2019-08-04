Aberdeen pupils’ cash boost to help transform lives of elderly

Pupils from a north-east school have won a cash boost to help fight loneliness among the older generation.

The team of 15 and 16-year-olds from Robert Gordon’s College, who are involved in The Wood Foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI), recently championed Contact the Elderly, winning a £3,000 grant for the organisation.

The team competed against their S4 peer groups to triumph in the YPI School Final with a presentation that included a drama performed by two of their grandparents.

The performance focused on how loneliness affects an older person and how companionship, in the form of a tea party, can transform lives.

Contact the Elderly, which has 12 groups in the city, organises dozens of similar parties all over the country each month, bringing much-needed company to more than 1,000 guests, usually over 75 and living alone.

Pupil Sophie Wilson said the team chose the charity to make sure no elderly person is left “alone and unnoticed”.

She added: “By choosing this charity, we hoped to spread awareness to potentially attract new volunteers and win the money to be able to hold more tea parties and events and allow the charity to reach a larger group of people.”